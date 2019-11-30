Hague stabbing leaves 3 wounded: Dutch police

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Authorities say three minors who were stabbed in a shopping district in the Netherlands have been released from hospital.Police are still looking for the lone suspect in the attack, which briefly sent a shiver of panic through part of The Hague on Friday. The assailant struck in an area that was crowded with holiday shoppers.Investigators say they are considering all possible motives, including terrorism.The attack came just hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two. He was tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers. Police were treating it as a terrorist attack.