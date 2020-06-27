2 men, 1 woman injured in overnight Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two men and one woman were shot overnight near Capital Boulevard.Officers said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard just before 2 a.m.One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds while another man was found with a gunshot wound to the face. A woman was also found shot in the leg.All three victims were taken to the hospital.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.