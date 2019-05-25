stabbing

3 stabbed at Durham apartment, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were stabbed at a Durham apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham watch commander.

It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Chapel Hill Road.

According to the watch commander, one person is in critical condition and the other two have non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
