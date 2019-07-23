robbery

3 teens broke into Wilson store, stole guns, police say; 6-year-old among those involved

WILSON, N.C. -- Wilson police say three teens and a 6-year-old were involved in the theft of an disclosed amount of handguns from a sporting goods store last week.

Police say it happened on July 16 around 2:15 a.m. when the front glass doors were broken at the Dunham's Sports on Raleigh Road.

An undisclosed amount of handguns were taken from the shop.

According to police, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds used a stolen 2002 Chevrolet Silverado to break into the store.

The truck had been stolen from a parking lot on Ward Blvd.

Police say surveillance video linked the breaking and entering to the truck theft.

The 16-year-old was charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Both 14-year-olds were charged as juveniles with the same offenses.

The Wilson Times reports authorities are conferring with prosecutors and juvenile justice officials regarding the 6-year-old.

All of the firearms stolen from Dunham's were recovered.

