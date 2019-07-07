3 teens charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem 5-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Winston-Salem have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of Cole Ridge Circle, according to WGHP.
Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The child passed away at 8 p.m. at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Witnesses told investigators that a car occupied by several males drove through the area and randomly fired handguns.
A total of three apartments were struck.
Police say there is no indication that the families were targeted.
The suspect vehicle was located and a 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested.
A .38 caliber handgun was also seized at the scene.
All three are in jail under no bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
