child shot

3 teens charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem 5-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Winston-Salem have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of Cole Ridge Circle, according to WGHP.

Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The child passed away at 8 p.m. at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Witnesses told investigators that a car occupied by several males drove through the area and randomly fired handguns.

A total of three apartments were struck.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police say there is no indication that the families were targeted.

The suspect vehicle was located and a 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested.

A .38 caliber handgun was also seized at the scene.

All three are in jail under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemncshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Mother arrested after 12-year-old son accidentally kills twin brother
Police chief: Suspect who shot 10-month-old 'had no remorse'
12-year-old shot while walking in Durham neighborhood
2-year-old South Carolina boy dies after finding gun, shooting self
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car hit tractor-trailer, flew off bridge near I-85 N in Durham
Forecast: Scattered storms expected throughout the Triangle on Sunday
Sawmill Road in Raleigh reopens after head-on crash
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
2 shot inside Raleigh nightclub, police say
Sebastian Aho signs with Carolina Hurricanes for 5 more years
Show More
Man charged in officer-involved shooting at Fayetteville home
Winston-Salem infant death ruled as homicide
Woman dies in car crash on I-95 near Fayetteville
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
Morrisville police investigating string of car break-ins
More TOP STORIES News