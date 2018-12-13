3 found alive inside West Virginia coal mine after being trapped for 5 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people missing since last weekend were found alive Wednesday in an underground coal mine in West Virginia.

CLEAR CREEK, W.Va. --
Three people missing since last weekend were found alive Wednesday in an underground coal mine in West Virginia, authorities said.

The three were located Wednesday inside Elk Run Coal's Rock House Powellton mine near Clear Creek, the state Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a statement. The mine was described as non-operational.

The statement didn't indicate their conditions. It said crews were working to bring them to the surface for transportation to a hospital.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office had identified them as Kayla Williams, 25, of Artie; Erica Treadway, 31, of Pax; and Cody Beverly, 21, of Dorothy. They'd been missing since Saturday. An abandoned ATV the four were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance.

The Register-Herald of Beckley, West Virginia, reported Wednesday that Williams' aunt, Sandra Scarbro of Clear Creek, said, "We got our Christmas miracle."

She added, "All we really know is she's alive, and we're so thankful that she's out and that they're all out. We appreciate everybody in the community, the governor and rescuers, everything everybody has done."

Scarbro said Williams was conscious when rescuers found her in the mine.

Williams' cousin by marriage, Lou Ellen Williams, said the family is "just so happy and relieved."

"I'm tickled that they're all OK," she said. "They said they are battered, but they're alive. That's all that matters."

On Monday night, 43-year-old Eddie Williams of Artie walked out of the mine.

It's unclear whether Kayla and Eddie Williams are related. It's also unclear why they were at the mine or what condition they were in.

Crews had used fans to move fresh air into the mine while pumps cleared some standing water inside the mine but the water levels remained too high and hampered search efforts.

According to the mine safety office, coal has not been mined at the underground location for two years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuefeel goodWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges filed against trooper already charged with assault in Kyron Hinton's arrest
Police respond after two shootings in Durham a mile apart
Del Monte recalls canned corn in North Carolina
Man shot, set on fire in Durham may have been ambushed by drug dealers
Caught on camera: Thieves ransack Fayetteville community
Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
Woman's disappearance in Johnston County considered 'suspicious'
Goldsboro teacher, coach charged with selling drugs at school
Show More
Baby Jesus stolen from western NC church nativity
Raleigh man who landed helicopter at SAS now faces new charges
Cary pothole to blame for teen's crash
NCCU turns to former player to be next football coach
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania her life, DA says
More News