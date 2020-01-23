3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say

SYDNEY -- Three Americans were killed when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says all three aboard were U.S. residents.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

Click here to find out how you can help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
australiabrush firefirefighter killedwildfireu.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
Teachers across NC consider extended walkout in new survey
Local officials, activists host gun violence roundtable
Christensen to open 3 chicken sandwich restaurants
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
'Bacteria-sniffing' dog keeps cancer patients safe at NC hospital
Man accused of robbing Belk of $46k in jewelry, pawning items
Show More
Man hit by minivan, injured near downtown Raleigh hotel
Video released as DA declines charges against Vance Co. asst. principal
Chavis Park renovation progresses after years of delays
DPD offers scam prevention tips to seniors
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
More TOP STORIES News