3 women accused of robbing gas station in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --Three women have been arrested after allegedly robbing a gas station of lottery tickets and cash.
It happened Wednesday at the Breeze Thru Citgo on Kildaire Farm Road.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police say two of the women went into the convenience store; one of them had a gun. They took an undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets.
They left in a vehicle that was waiting across the street.
Police later determined that three women were involved in the robbery.
They were caught during a traffic stop the next day.
Naomi Emonie Randall, Shyneve Nicole Tucker and Shantika Saniya Horton were all charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.