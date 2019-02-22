3 women accused of robbing gas station in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three women have been arrested after allegedly robbing a gas station of lottery tickets and cash.

It happened Wednesday at the Breeze Thru Citgo on Kildaire Farm Road.

Police say two of the women went into the convenience store; one of them had a gun. They took an undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets.

They left in a vehicle that was waiting across the street.

Police later determined that three women were involved in the robbery.

They were caught during a traffic stop the next day.

Naomi Emonie Randall, Shyneve Nicole Tucker and Shantika Saniya Horton were all charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
