3 women accused of robbing gas station in Cary

Three women have been arrested after allegedly robbing a gas station of lottery tickets and cash.It happened Wednesday at the Breeze Thru Citgo on Kildaire Farm Road.Police say two of the women went into the convenience store; one of them had a gun. They took an undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets.They left in a vehicle that was waiting across the street.Police later determined that three women were involved in the robbery.They were caught during a traffic stop the next day.Naomi Emonie Randall, Shyneve Nicole Tucker and Shantika Saniya Horton were all charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.