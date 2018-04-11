DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Toddler found unresponsive in Durham County creek dies in hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old girl found unresponsive in a Durham County creek has died.

By
BAHAMA, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a creek near her Durham County home Monday has died, police said late Tuesday evening.

Police said they were notified about 10 p.m. of the girl's death.

Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog and was found in a creek.

Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from the water behind a ranch-style home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road in northern Durham County.



A neighbor told ABC11 that the creek has slippery sides and it would be difficult for a child to climb out. Recent rain has only increased the erosion.

WATCH: Neighbors say creek had slippery slopes

EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors in Bahama where a little girl was found unresponsive in water say the creekside is slippery.



Off-camera, a neighbor said the family had recently moved to the area.

First responders drove the girl in a golf cart up the hill before loading her into an ambulance.

She was taken to Duke University Hospital.

On Tuesday, Tommy Murrah, who lives near the scene of Monday's incident, said the area is usually very peaceful.

"It's extremely quiet, reserved, laidback, Fairly secluded," Murrah said.

While Murrah does not know the family involved, the incident brought up a tragic memory.

"My nephew about five years ago, his 2-year-old son drowned in a hot tub. So it already hit home to me," Murrah said.

That tragedy weighing on his mind, as he noted another young family member also lives near the creek involved in Monday's incident.

"It makes you really hurt for the people who were involved, and the family involved with that," said Murrah.

On Tuesday, investigators were on the property. They would not specify what they were looking for.

MORE FROM ABC11: Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide

Durham County deputies executed a search warrant on the little girl's home. Evidence recovered at the scene is being analyzed, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was found after deputies responded to the home around 1 p.m. for a report of a missing person.

It's unclear how long the toddler was in the water.

Late Tuesday evening, Durham Police said investigators were still speaking with the family and examining evidence that was recovered at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham county newsDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
'Shoot me:' Report details moments before fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
More durham county news
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News