3-year-old girl dangles in mid-air after getting swept away by kite

HSINCHU, TAIWAN -- People everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief after a terrifying accident for a little girl.

A frightening new video shows the 3-year-old girl being swept up in the air by a kite after a strong wind gust at a kite festival in Taiwan.

The girl is seen dangling above a stunned crowd of onlookers after getting tangled up in the kite. She eventually landed safely.

Fortunately, the girl wasn't seriously hurt. She did have scratches on her face and neck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kite festival
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Durham 15-year-old describes being wrongfully handcuffed by police
Bill to decriminalize pot at federal level up for House vote
Some NC chain gyms say they will open Tuesday, citing loophole
Basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78
The 411: Gap, Banana Republic closing more than 200 stores
President Trump to visit Wilmington on Wednesday
Show More
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
LATEST: NCSU cancels women's soccer in part due to COVID-19
MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'Impact lives forever'
Reported shooting at Durham hotel under investigation
Chapel Hill police release image of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News