Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on July7, 2019.

ELMER, N.J. -- State police have identified the 3-year-old girl who was killed at a New Jersey campground on Saturday afternoon.She is Ellys Martinez of the Bronx, New York.It happened around 2 p.m. at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Elmer, New Jersey.Police say the girl was in her tent when she was struck by a tree branch.She was transported to an area hospital where she later died. It's still unclear if Saturday's severe weather contributed to the incident.