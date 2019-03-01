Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room by St. Louis day care employee

Relatives of a 3-year-old girl injured at a day care center say they were initially told she was hurt in a fall, but surveillance video showed otherwise.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- Relatives of a 3-year-old Missouri girl injured at a day care center say they were initially told she was hurt in a fall, but surveillance video shows a woman throwing the girl against a cabinet.

KTVI reports the girl was injured Feb. 1 at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool in St. Louis County. She received seven stitches at a hospital.

The family's attorney says they didn't know what really happened until five days later, when they watched surveillance video with the day care director. KTVI says the worker was fired after the director saw the video.

Police and state child care workers are investigating.

An attorney for the day care's director says teachers and staff at the school are properly trained, and the center works to provide a safe environment.
