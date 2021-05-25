3-year-old killed in crash in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after a truck crashed into the vehicle his mother was driving in Goldsboro on Tuesday.The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 70 and S. Oak Forest Road.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a Goldsboro police officer in an unmarked car was attempting to stop a pickup truck.The driver of the truck then crashed into the vehicle carrying the mother and child, pushing it underneath a semi truck.The highway patrol did not say why the police officer was attempting to stop the truck.No further details about the circumstances of the crash were released.