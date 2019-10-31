Missing 3-year-old found safe day after vanishing from Scotland County home on her birthday

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 3-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert in Scotland County has been found safe, according to ABC affiliate WPDE.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey told WPDE that Allyson Oxendine had been found Thursday morning and appeared to be in good health.

Oxendine went missing around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Her father said she wandered off on her birthday while he was working on a clothesline outside their home.

An Amber Alert was issued for Oxendine but is expected to be cancelled soon.
