30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle-involved crash Sunday evening.According to a release from Durham Police Department, a 2003 Honda motorcycle, driven by a 30-year-old man, collided with a Chevy Silverado on Guess Road near North Pointe Drive around 5:30 p.m.The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.The driver of the Chevy, on the other hand, was not injured.Officials closed Guess Road northbound at North Pointe Drive and are investigating the wreck.No charges have been filed at this time, however the motorcycle's fast speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Please check back for updates.