Shopping

301 Endless Yard Sale will stretch over 100 miles in central North Carolina this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

100-mile yard sale happening in central NC this weekend

A yard sale that stretches more than 100 miles across five North Carolina counties will happen this weekend.

The 301 Endless Yard Sale will happen June 18-19 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.


The yard sale event stretches all along Highway 301 from Weldon to Dunn and features all sorts of items from clothes and vintage records to farm equipment and boats.

The yard sale will take place no matter the weather. The First Alert Weather Team said it should remain rain free but could get hot, especially Saturday.


For more information about the yard sale, including county-by-county maps, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingjohnston countyharnett countynash countywilson countyhalifax countyshoppingsales
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News