Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full 2020 schedule of movies

THE FULL "31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN" ON FREEFORM SCHEDULE:

WEEK OF OCTOBER 1

WEEK OF OCTOBER 5

WEEK OF OCTOBER 12

WEEK OF OCTOBER 19

WEEK OF OCTOBER 26

September is here, which means it's just a matter of days until 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off on Freeform!The month-long event begins on Thursday, Oct. 1, with Halloween classics like "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride," "Casper," and fan-favorite "Hocus Pocus," which will air more than two dozen times throughout the month -- including twice on Halloween.Also on tap throughout the month are "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Beetlejuice," "Halloweentown," "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon," and several of the "Scream" films.Check out the full schedule below:12:30p/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory3p/2c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride5p/4c Casper (1995)7p/6c Hotel Transylvania9p/8c Hocus Pocus12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory11a/10c The Goonies1:30p/12:30c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)5:10p/4:10c Hotel Transylvania7:15p/6:15c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas8:55p/7:55c Beetlejuice12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon7a/6c Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins7:30a/6:30c The Goonies10a/9c Ghostbusters (1984)12:30p/11:30c Ghostbusters II3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values11:30p/10:30c The Craft7a/6c Ghostbusters (1984)9:30a/8:30c Ghostbusters II12p/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory2:05p/1:05c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)5:10p/4:10c The Addams Family (1991)7:15p/6:15c Addams Family Values9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus11:30p/10:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)11:30a/10:30c Casper (1995)1:30p/12:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)4p/3c Ghostbusters (1984)6:30p/5:30c Ghostbusters II9p/8c Beetlejuice12a/11c Boxtrolls11a/10c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)4p/3c Ghostbusters II6:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice8:30p/7:30c Hotel Transylvania12a/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic12p/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride2p/1c Matilda4p/3c Hotel Transylvania6p-11p / 5-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon12a/11c Jumanji (1995)12p/11c Matilda2p/1c Jumanji (1995)4:30p/3:30c Goosebumps (2015)7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)9p/8c Addams Family Values12a/11c Warm Bodies11:30a/10:30c The Mummy (1999)2:20p/1:20c Goosebumps (2015)4:45p/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)6:50p/5:50c Addams Family Values8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon7a/6c The Mummy (1999)10a/9c The Mummy Returns1:05-3:35p / 12:05-2:35c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon3:35p/2:35c Casper (1995)5:40p/4:40c Hotel Transylvania7:45p/6:45c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 29:50p/8:50c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation12a/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride7a/6c The Mummy Returns10:05a/9:05c Casper (1995)12:10p/11:10c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride1:50p/12:50c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas3:30p/2:30c Hotel Transylvania5:35p/4:35c Hotel Transylvania 27:40p/6:40c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation9:50p/8:50c Twitches11:55p/10:55c Twitches Too7a/6c Freeform Premiere The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor12:30p/11:30c Halloweentown2:30p/1:30c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge4:30p/3:30c Scared Shrekless5p/4c Shrek7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)9p/8c Addams Family Values12a/11c Freeform Premiere The Scorpion King11a/10c The Goonies1:35p/12:35c Scared Shrekless2:05p/1:05c Shrek4:10p/3:10c The Addams Family (1991)6:15p/5:15c Addams Family Values8:20p/7:20c Hocus Pocus12a/11c Casper (1995)1p/12c Casper (1995)3-9p / 2-8c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon9p/8c Beetlejuice12a/11c Boxtrolls7a/6c Scream 311a/10c Jumanji (1995)1:30p/12:30c Beetlejuice3:30p/2:30c Scream6p/5c Scream 28:30p/7:30c The Craft12a/11c Jumanji (1995)11:30a/10:30c The Craft2p/1c Matilda4p/3c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride6p/5c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!6:30p/5:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.8:30p/7:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters University12a/11c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!12:30-2a / 11:30-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon7a/6c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride8:55a/7:55c Matilda10:55a/9:55c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas12:35p/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)3:05p/2:05c Ghostbusters II5:40p/4:40c Beetlejuice7:45p/6:45c Hocus Pocus9:55p/8:55c Halloweentown12a/11c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge7a/6c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory9:30-11a / 8:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon11a/10c Twitches1:05p/12:05c Twitches Too3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values11:30p/10:30c Gremlins11a/10c Matilda1p/12c Gremlins3:30p/2:30c Casper (1995)5:30p/4:30c The Addams Family (1991)7:30p/6:30c Addams Family Values9:30p/8:30c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas12a/11c Matilda11a/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory1p/12c Casper (1995)3p/2c Sleepy Hollow (1999)5:30p/4:30c Ghostbusters (1984)8p/7c Ghostbusters II12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory11a/10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)4p/3c Ghostbusters II6:30-11p / 5:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon11a/10c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride12:35p/11:35c Jumanji (1995)2:35p/1:35c The Mummy (1999)5:45p/4:45c The Mummy Returns8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus12a/11c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride11a/10c Jumanji (1995)1:30p/12:30c Scream4p/3c Scream 26:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice8:30p/7:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon7a/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic8a/7c Halloweentown10:05a/9:05c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge12:05p/11:05c Beetlejuice2:10p/1:10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values11p/10c Freeform Premiere Ghostbusters (2016)7a/6c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride9a/8c Ghostbusters (1984)11:30a/10:30c The Craft2p/1c The Addams Family (1991)4:05p/3:05c Addams Family Values6:10p/5:10c Ghostbusters (2016)9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus11:30p/10:30c The Craft11a/10c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride1p/12c Casper (1995)3p/2c Twitches5p/4c Twitches Too7p/6c Hotel Transylvania 29p/8c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon11a/10c Casper (1995)1p/12c Scared Shrekless1:30p/12:30c Jumanji (1995)4p/3c Hotel Transylvania 26p/5c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation8p/7c Hocus Pocus12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon12p/11c Jumanji (1995)2:30p/1:30c Tim Burton's Corpse Bride4:30p/3:30c Matilda6:30p/5:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.8:30p/7:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters University12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon12p/11c Ghostbusters (1984)2:30p/1:30c Ghostbusters II5p/4c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas6:30p/5:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)9p/8c Beetlejuice12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic12:05p/11:05c Sleepy Hollow (1999)2:35p/1:35c Beetlejuice4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon7a/6c Twitches9a/8c Twitches Too11a/10c Halloweentown1p/12c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge3p/2c Hocus Pocus5:10p/4:10c The Addams Family (1991)7:15p/6:15c Addams Family Values9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus11:30p/10:30c Ghostbusters (1984)