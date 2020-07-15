Raleigh man killed in hit-and-run crash on Old Poole Rd, SHP says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Old Poole Road near Bethel Road.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Raleigh resident Trenton Jerome Carpenter was walking on the roadway around 9 a.m. Wednesday when a car hit him from behind and drove off.

Carpenter died on the scene. No suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Highway Patrol at *47 or (919)733-4400.

