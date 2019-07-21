32-year-old man who drowned in Cape Fear River identified

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have identified the man who drowned in the Cape Fear River on Friday.

Officials say Reginald Donnell Ragston, 32, went missing while swimming in the river near the NC Hwy. 217 bridge.

Ragston was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. after a group of people he was swimming with couldn't find him.

After an extensive search, lead by Erwin Fire, his body was recovered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
