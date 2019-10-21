33-year-old killed in crash off Farrington Rd. in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a crash Monday morning on Farrington Road near Dunbrook Drive in Durham.Around 4:45 a.m., a 2005 Honda accord ran off the side of the road and crashed into a pine tree.The driver, Osiel Valencia Rosales, 33, of Chapel Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.A passenger, Norma Lorena Telles, 38, of Chapel Hill, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Alcohol and speed both appear to have been factors in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.