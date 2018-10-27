33-year-old pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash

A 33-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck on the 2500 block of South Saunders Street Saturday night, officials said.A call regarding the accident went out to Raleigh police around 8:15 p.m.Authorities said the man was struck by a Ford F-150. He was transported to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.So far, neither the victim's name nor the driver's has been released.This is a developing story, check back for updates.