33-year-old pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 33-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck on the 2500 block of South Saunders Street Saturday night, officials said.

A call regarding the accident went out to Raleigh police around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities said the man was struck by a Ford F-150. He was transported to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.

So far, neither the victim's name nor the driver's has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
