This 35-year-old barber was found shot to death inside shop in 2005. 14 years later, still no arrests

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Those who love Creg Johnson have never given up on getting closure. On Wednesday, they returned to the area where he was murdered to search for answers.

Johnson, 35, was found shot to death on Nov. 20, 2005. His body was inside Line Up Barber Shop in the 6300 block of Yadkin Road. Investigators said the young barber had been shot five times.

"We want closure on this," said Jane Smith, Johnson's aunt.

"Fourteen years...," said Lynwood Smith, her husband and Johnson's uncle.

"Creg was very dear to us." Jane Smith added.

Johnson was last seen by a late-night customer on the evening of November 19. Before that, detectives said he had been to a party on Kelmscot Court, just seven minutes away from the shop.

Investigators said Johnson most likely knew whoever shot him, and it's probable that he let that person into the shop.

His aunt, Linda Thomas, said Johnson was a "gentle giant" with no known enemies.

"As far as we knew, he didn't have anybody that he was having arguments with or anything," Thomas said.

On Wednesday morning, Johnson's family teamed with the Fayetteville Police Department to canvass for clues in the Yadkin Road area.

Michael Lewis remembers the case like it was yesterday.

"I had bought this property and moved in this house the very night that he was killed, so I moved in and the next morning there were cars parked all over the streets, and I later found out that he had been murdered," Lewis said.

Although Thomas said they haven't heard of any new leads since canvassing Yadkin Road last year, she's hoping 2019 will be the last year they need to do it.

"Please come forward so you can clear your mind and your heart and so that we can move on," she said.

Fayetteville police, the governor's office and family members have put together a $10,000 reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyhomicide investigationmurder mysteryman killedcold case
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Smithfield Foods employees shot at Bladen County plant
'Intoxicated driver' hits tree, 2 houses, vehicle in Cumberland Co.
Durham man will run to the lowest, highest points on all continents
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
The 411: Time for new 'Frozen' songs
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Investigation underway after man found dead in Orange County yard
Show More
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
10-year-old boy shot at high school football game dies
NC A&T student back home after being hit by car
Educators flood streets of the Triangle further demanding pay raise
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
More TOP STORIES News