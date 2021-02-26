38-year-old man dies after being shot in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 38-year-old man died in the hospital a day after being shot in east Raleigh, police said Friday.Raleigh police responded to the shooting along the 2100 block of Milburnie Road just before 6:50 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, suffering from a gunshot wound.Martin was immediately taken to WakeMed for treatment where he later died.The Raleigh Police Department released two 911 calls that revealed moments leading up to officers' response both callers' revealed they each heard six shots. Following the sound of gunshots, one caller said they heard a car speed off from a nearby duplex.The fatal shooting is now being investigated as a homicide by Raleigh detectives, anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.