38-year-old woman shot while stopped at red light in Durham

Police are looking for information in the shooting of a woman who was hit by a bullet while stopped at a red light in Durham earlier this week.On Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., a woman was shot in the back while stopped at a red light on University Drive. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The woman, who has not been identified, was sitting in a white Jeep when it happened. She told officers she believed the shots were fired by two men on a motorcycle.Officials say a grey Chrysler and a dark-colored sedan were also seen in the area when the shooting occurred.Anyone with information on the suspects or who witnessed the shooting is urged to call Investigator B. Crabtree at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29356 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.