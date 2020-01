38 years and 3 million miles later, Raleigh bus driver enjoys final route

Monroe Watson’s final stop for @GoRaleighNC!



Thank you for your decades of safe and friendly service. 😀 pic.twitter.com/PXrh9c73IR — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) January 2, 2020

A tribute to public service.



Monroe Watson has been driving @GoRaleighNC buses for 3️⃣8️⃣ years and more than 3,000,000 safe miles (with no accidents)!



Today is his final route before retirement. pic.twitter.com/tY528HGmqW — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) January 2, 2020

RALEIGH -- A longtime Raleigh bus driver who served his community for nearly four decades has decided to hang it up.Monroe Watson drove a Raleigh bus for 38 years and over 3,000,000 miles. Also, no accidents!Thursday was his last day driving for the city. The town's Twitter account honored Watson, saying 'Thank you for your decades of safe and friendly service.'In 2018, ABC11 caught up with Watson , who said bus fares were a mere 15 cents when he started driving.Watson greets passengers every day with an upbeat demeanor. It's that same attitude that helped him meet his wife his first day on the job.Away from the wheel, Watson is a musician who's opened up for big acts like The O'Jays and the Temptations.