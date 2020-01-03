38 years and 3 million miles later, Raleigh bus driver enjoys final route

RALEIGH -- A longtime Raleigh bus driver who served his community for nearly four decades has decided to hang it up.

Monroe Watson drove a Raleigh bus for 38 years and over 3,000,000 miles. Also, no accidents!

Thursday was his last day driving for the city. The town's Twitter account honored Watson, saying 'Thank you for your decades of safe and friendly service.'





In 2018, ABC11 caught up with Watson, who said bus fares were a mere 15 cents when he started driving.

Watson greets passengers every day with an upbeat demeanor. It's that same attitude that helped him meet his wife his first day on the job.

Away from the wheel, Watson is a musician who's opened up for big acts like The O'Jays and the Temptations.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt from Harnett County car wash shooting
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Baby deaths, carbon monoxide -- McDougald Terrace residents press for answers
Holiday spending: The best ways to pay off your debts
Man took photos up woman's skirt at Raleigh Walmart: Police
Free Raleigh Conference teaches leadership, confidence
Wake County SPCA shattered adoption record in 2019
Show More
Family mourns young father struck and killed by car in Fayetteville
Triangle churches, police react after Texas church shooting
Alex Trebek excited to bring 'Jeopardy!' special to primetime
Couple and their two dogs survive Duplin County plane crash
Fayetteville hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured
More TOP STORIES News