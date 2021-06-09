man shot

Man shot at Exxon gas station in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Raleigh Exxon on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to the convenience store along the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue just before 4 p.m.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.



There is no word on the man's condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

