Man shot at Exxon gas station in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Raleigh Exxon on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.Officers were called to the convenience store along the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue just before 4 p.m.On arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.There is no word on the man's condition.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.