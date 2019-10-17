39-year-old man found dead in Smithfield home, police investigating as homicide

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of a 39-year-old man who was found inside a Smithfield home Thursday morning is being investigated as a homicide.Smithfield Police responded to a home on the 1100 block of Fobes Dr. at 9:48 a.m. in reference to an "unknown type call."When officers arrived they found 39-year-old David Callejas Arroyo dead.Police did not release how Arroyo died but said they are treating his death as a homicide.