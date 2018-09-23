Bond set to $150K for 3D printed-gun creator accused of sex assault

Cody Wilson faces felony charges and has a bond of $150,000.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The creator of the 3-D printed guns is back in the U.S. after he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals.

Cody Wilson, from Austin, landed in Houston Saturday night after he was arrested and deported from Taiwan.

Overnight, Eyewitness News was in probable cause court as Wilson went before a judge.

Wilson, who created blueprints for 3D-printed guns, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Austin. Travis County had a warrant out for his arrest.

The teen told police Wilson paid her $500 after the encounter, then dropped her off at a Whataburger restaurant.

Earlier this year, Wilson made headlines for wanting to release 3-D gun blueprints over the internet through his Austin-based company.

Wilson's bond was set at $150,000.

It's unclear when he will make his way to Austin to face criminal charges.
