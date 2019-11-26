3rd arrest made in Johnston County convenience store robbery, murder

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The third suspect believed to be involved in the shooting of a man who died while protecting his mother at a gas station earlier this month was caught Tuesday.

John Pettiway III, 21, of the Selma area, was arrested and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Police said he was caught in Greenville.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on November 14, at a Scotchman gas station near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Interstate 40.

Robbers shot and killed 23-year-old Joseph Bowling, who reportedly stepped in front of a gun aimed at his mother, who worked at the store.

A week after the incident, officials said Bobby Mclean Jr. turned himself in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Mclean was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mclean is being held in the Johnston County Jail under no bond.

Jamie Manuel Patterson, Bobby Gene Mclean Jr., John Wesley Pettiway III



RELATED: 19-year-old suspects facing death penalty in deadly Johnston County armed robbery

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Manuel Patterson, was in jail on a robbery charge when he was charged with murder and robbery at the Scotchman.

Pettiway is being held in the Johnston County Jail under no bond.

Authorities also said the same robbers are suspected in two other convenience store holdups in the area.

The featured video in this story is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countykenlyselmaarrestjohnston county sheriff's departmenthomicide investigationhomicidegun violencejohnston county newsarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Garner shopping center
Man killed in McDougald Terrace shooting over the weekend ID'd
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Garth Brooks tour coming to Charlotte in May 2020
Show More
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
Koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral
Work on Hwy 401 expansion back on track
Trump immigration chiefs blast Wake sheriff for refusal to help ICE
More TOP STORIES News