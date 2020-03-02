murder

3rd man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old in east Raleigh

Kentezz Demetrius Bailey (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third man has been charged in the January shooting death of a man in east Raleigh.

Jameel Leon Barnes was shot in the back in east Raleigh on Jan. 24.

Man found shot in the back on east Raleigh street dies from injuries

Barnes, 26, was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.

Kentezz Demetrius Bailey



On Monday, Kentezz Demetrius Bailey, 31, was arrested by Raleigh Police and charged him with murder in connection with the case.

Bailey is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Earlier, Raleigh Police arrested Jarvis Antonio Tucker, 32, on Feb. 28 and charged him with murder.

Kenny Dockery, 27, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with murder.

