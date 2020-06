3rd man charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl at North Raleigh apartment complex

Man charged after Raleigh teen killed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl at a north Raleigh apartment complex Raleigh police charged Aaron Orlando Forest, 46 with murder, possession of firearm by felon and discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.Jameisha Person was shot at Level at 401 apartments on Goodstone Drive in north Raleigh just before 7 p.m. on June 2.Two others have been arrested in the shooting of Jameisha including Joshua Jenkins , 26 and James Evans Jr. , 47.Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357 or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.