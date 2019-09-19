fatal shooting

3rd suspect arrested in deadly Raleigh double shooting on Community Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third man has been arrested in a double shooting that left two men dead in Raleigh.

Jesse Dontez Frazier. 22, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 28-year-old Vincente Arocho and 31-year-old Jaquan Dumas.

The shooting happened September 4 just after 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of Community Drive.

Two other suspects, Jonathan Manning, 21, and Tyshon Solomon, 22, were previously arrested and charged with two conts of first-degree murder.

RELATED: Raleigh police investigate after 2 men shot dead in middle of day

Arocho died at the scene. Dumas was taken to WakeMed and later died from his injuries.

NOTE: Video is from an earlier story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyarrestmurderfatal shootingshootingdouble homicidedouble shootingman shotraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Wilson
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
3 charged in death of young mother of 7 in Fayetteville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Somebody shot me!' 911 call released in Uber driver shooting
Clayton High School principal Bennett Jones reinstated
Wegmans to test eliminating plastic bags
Middle school student spreads kindness with sticky notes
Duke alum wins 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine
Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh
NC associate pastor accused of getting teen drunk, facing child sex charges
Show More
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
School bans cellphones, sees students' attention improve
The 411: Google wants to help you save $$$
One killed in in Durham moped crash
Mom celebrates as daughter with cerebral palsy walks unaided
More TOP STORIES News