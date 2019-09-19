3rd suspect arrested in deadly Raleigh double shooting on Community Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third man has been arrested in a double shooting that left two men dead in Raleigh.Jesse Dontez Frazier. 22, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 28-year-old Vincente Arocho and 31-year-old Jaquan Dumas.The shooting happened September 4 just after 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of Community Drive.Two other suspects, Jonathan Manning, 21, and Tyshon Solomon, 22, were previously arrested and charged with two conts of first-degree murder.Arocho died at the scene. Dumas was taken to WakeMed and later died from his injuries.