4 additional arrests made in death of China Wok restaurant owner

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Four additional arrests have been made in the death of a Durham restaurant owner.

All four are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hong Zheng, the owner of China Wok, who was attacked and shot to death in his driveway in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive on April 15.

Maurice Owen Wiley, Jr., 28, was arrested and charged last month.

Now, 21-year-old Hykeem Deshun Cox, 18-year-old Darryl Bradford, 18-year-old Semaj Maleek Bradley, and 18-year-old Charles Winfor Daniels are also facing charges.

Darryl Bradford and Hykeem Cox (top from left to right). Charles Daniels and Maurice Wiley (bottom from left to right)


Durham police discuss developments in fatal shooting of China Wok restaurant owner



All five men are being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

Zheng's family said they believe he was targeted, following a string of robberies during the past few years.

Cyndy Yu-Robinson, a board member for North Carolina Asian Americans Together, said targeted attacks on Asian American businesses have spiked during the past four years.

"It's perceived that Asians have a cash-based business, they're unarmed, they're defenseless and they may have language barriers where they can get help," said Yu-Robinson.

Vigil Friday night for Durham business owner killed
A Durham family is mourning after their beloved husband and father was shot to death in their driveway.
