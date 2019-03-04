4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Four Americans and a Kenyan pilot were killed in a helicopter crash on an island.

By TOM ODULA
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenyan police say four Americans and a local pilot are dead after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north.

The internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the crash occurred Sunday evening in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp.



The United States Embassy confirms the deaths of the four Americans and the names of three of them: Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Kyle John Forti. The embassy refers further questions to Kenyan authorities.

The police report does not say what caused the crash.

Last month three Americans were among five people killed when their plane crashed as they were heading to Lodwar near Lake Turkana.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Loved ones mourn deaths of Franklin County plane crash victims
14 fire departments battle fire at Oak Island motel
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Over 100 arrested, 220 charged in alcohol-related operation in NC
Former Raleigh officer, 2 women dead in Franklin County plane crash
Burlington man arrested, charged after infant exposed to cocaine
Arctic air moving in this week
Show More
Hurricanes host 8th annual Alumni Game
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
Police charge man in Raleigh McDonald's shooting
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Police arrest 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting
More TOP STORIES News