4 arrested in connection with 2016 murders of 8 family members in rural Ohio

Authorities say a family of four has been arrested in the slayings of eight members of another family in rural Ohio two years ago.The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced the arrest Tuesday of four members of a family who lived near the scenes of the killing.No motive was announced.Those arrested are: 47-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III; his wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner. The Wagners had since moved to Alaska.Attorney John Clark represents the Wagner family.Clark said in a statement the family is waiting for the day "when the true culprits will be discovered and brought to justice for this terrible tragedy."The arrests are the culmination of a massive investigative effort since seven adults and a 16-year-old boy were found dead in 2016 at four homes near Piketon.Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said Tuesday that a grand jury indicted the four on aggravated murder charges and that each of them could be sentenced to death if convicted.DeWine said he can't release many details about the motive but he did say the custody of young child played a role.