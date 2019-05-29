4 dead, 8 wounded after truck rams church van Virginia

FORD, Va. -- Four people have been killed and eight others have been wounded in a crash in Virginia involving a church van.

News outlets report the van carrying 11 people was turning into a church parking lot off of U.S. 460 Tuesday night when it was hit by a pickup truck hauling metal.

A state police statement says the impact caused the van to flip several times and sent the truck off-road and into a guardrail.

Four of the van's passengers died at the scene. Its seven other passengers were hospitalized with severe injuries. The truck's driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

RELATED: Cary man, a major in the U.S. Army, and two of his children dead in car crash in Kentucky

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved. Police say charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.
