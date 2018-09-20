Four people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-85, officials said.The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.A husband, wife, and two kids, all from Rolesville, were traveling together in a Ford Explorer when a four-car wreck involving a tractor-trailer ensued on I-85 in Warren County.Officials said all four family members in the Explorer were killed.There were also four non-life-threatening injuries that resulted from the crash.So far, the unidentified driver of the tractor-trailer has been charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.Authorities investigating had the road shut down for eight hours after the wreck.The incident is still under investigation. No names have yet to be released.