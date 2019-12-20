4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire

NOW: An apartment fire at Barton’s Landing displaces several a week before Christmas. The @RedCross say they plan to assist three families with lodging, food and clothing. I’m told four apartments are damaged. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3Ia0EkLr3n — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 20, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just days before Christmas, four families have been displaced after a Thursday night apartment fire in Fayetteville.Around 6 p.m. the Fayetteville Fire department received a call to the Barton's Landing Apartments off of Cliffdale Road.Fire officials say the apartment went up in flames around 5 p.m. damaging four other apartments.All residents made it out of the home safely, but five people and a dog are without a home.The Red Cross says it plans to assist those affected with lodging, food and clothing.Officials are still determining the cause of the fire.