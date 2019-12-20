4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just days before Christmas, four families have been displaced after a Thursday night apartment fire in Fayetteville.

Around 6 p.m. the Fayetteville Fire department received a call to the Barton's Landing Apartments off of Cliffdale Road.

Fire officials say the apartment went up in flames around 5 p.m. damaging four other apartments.

All residents made it out of the home safely, but five people and a dog are without a home.

The Red Cross says it plans to assist those affected with lodging, food and clothing.

Officials are still determining the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefire departmentsfireapartment firefayetteville news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Graduation day for community effort to stamp out bullying at Wake schools
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Show More
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
175 animal shelter pets get holiday meals
RDU says perimeter fence needed to keep trespassers out
Durham couple sues Baby + Co. after 2017 infant death
More TOP STORIES News