4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire

Around 6 p.m. the Fayetteville Fire department received a call to the Barton's Landing Apartments off of Cliffdale Road.
Fire officials say the apartment went up in flames around 5 p.m. damaging four other apartments.
All residents made it out of the home safely, but five people and a dog are without a home.
The Red Cross says it plans to assist those affected with lodging, food and clothing.
Officials are still determining the cause of the fire.
NOW: An apartment fire at Barton’s Landing displaces several a week before Christmas. The @RedCross say they plan to assist three families with lodging, food and clothing. I’m told four apartments are damaged. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3Ia0EkLr3n— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 20, 2019