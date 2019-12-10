Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen after boat ran aground off NC coast

BROWNS INLET, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Coast Guard rescued four fishermen Monday when their boat ran aground near Camp Lejeune.It happened around 8 a.m. at Browns Inlet. The fishermen said their boat had a mechanical problem that caused them to crash.The Coast Guard sent a rescue boat from Emerald Isle and a helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City.The air crew lifted the fishermen to safety and took them to Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle. Nobody was injured.