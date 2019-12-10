BROWNS INLET, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Coast Guard rescued four fishermen Monday when their boat ran aground near Camp Lejeune.
It happened around 8 a.m. at Browns Inlet. The fishermen said their boat had a mechanical problem that caused them to crash.
The Coast Guard sent a rescue boat from Emerald Isle and a helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City.
The air crew lifted the fishermen to safety and took them to Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle. Nobody was injured.
Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen after boat ran aground off NC coast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More