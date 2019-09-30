- Three escaped inmates from Ohio were caught and arrested in Cary Monday morning after an hours-long manhunt. A fourth inmate has yet to be captured.
- Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- September blizzard blankets part of Montana - Wow! More than a foot of snow fell in Montana over the weekend.
- The FDA is issuing a dog food recall for Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, Sept. 30
Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
