4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are in the hospital after a small plane crashed in Rutherford County on Sunday afternoon.
Polk County EMS officials told WLOS that the plane crashed near the Polk County Line Road and Frank's Ridge Road.
Three of the four victims were taken to Mission Hospital and one other was taken to St. Luke's in Columbus.
This is a developing story.
