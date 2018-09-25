4 hurt in Fayetteville head-on collision, 2 critically

Four people were injured in a Fayetteville crash Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital -- two in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m. Officers responded to a crash involving a pickup and a Jeep on Hope Mills Road near Cottonwood Drive

Authorities said their investigation found that the two vehicles collided head-on along Hope Mills Road. The crash sent four people to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Edward L. Smith, 51, the driver of the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Tyler J. West, 24, was also in critical condition.

Joel M. Jones, 31, the driver of the Jeep, was transported in fair condition. Another passenger, Allison Gaither, 26, was also in fair condition.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit are investigating the crash.

Hope Mills Road was closed in both directions until 7:15 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
