Four injured when small plane crashes at Gray's Creek Airport in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small plane crashed at an airport in Fayetteville Monday afternoon, injuring a total of four people.

It happened at Gray's Creek Airport on Butler Nursery Road at 1:50 p.m.

Gray's Creek Fire Chief Joe Marsh said his grandson was on the Cessna fixed wing single-engine aircraft when it crashed. He was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle and facial injuries.

In total, a pilot and three other young adults were injured, according to a Cumberland County spokesperson.


One mother at the scene told ABC11 that her son was spending the day at the airport as part of the NC Works program, which takes people to different job industries across the county to help them find a future career and passion.



According to a news release about the event, it was put on by Cumberland County Workforce Development.

All three passengers on the crashed plane were participating in the aviation careers day program, a county official said.

Patrick Martinez, one of the teenagers in the program, said he had flown earlier in the day. He told ABC11 that his instructor was on the plane when it crashed.

"I'm just still shocked," he said.

"I kept calling him over and over again, sometimes the calls didn't go through," his mom Deirdre Diamond-Martinez said. "Eventually he called me and said he was okay."

The FAA will investigate the crash.
