Four lawsuits filed in downtown Durham gas explosion that killed 2, injured 25

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four lawsuits were filed Monday in connection with the deadly April 2019in downtown Durham.The lawsuits were filed by the Raleigh law firm Edwards Kirby, LLP, and allege that eight companies were negligent, leading to the April 10 explosion that killed two and left others injured.In all, 25 people were injured by the explosion--nine of them firefighters.One suit was filed on behalf of the family of Kong Lee, the owner of the Kaffeinate coffee shop,in the blast."This tragedy was caused by a cascade of errors," Attorney David Kirby said. "The gas line would not have been ruptured if standard safety protocols were followed by all the contractors involved in the planning and execution of a major underground cable installation project in downtown Durham. Things only got worse when no one immediately called 911 to report a major gas leak that could have been shut off preventing the explosion."The other litigation was filed on behalf of three others who were injured:Meyers' Carolina Livery shuttle van was destroyed by the blast. Only he and one passenger were on board."The Lord preserved my life. I'm grateful for that, because it's been tough. He's been awesome," an emotional Meyersin April, one year after the blast.The companies named in the lawsuit include Optic Cable Technology of Durham, which was operating the drill when it struck the gas line, and PS Splicing, of Oxford, which hired Optic Cable.Others named in the suit include Crown Castle Fiber and three related fiber-technology companies that the lawsuit claims were in charge of the project, Tower Engineering Professionals of Raleigh and Public Service Gas Company of North Carolina, which "failed to adequately respond" once the leak was found, the lawsuit alleged.The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages.PSNC worker Jay Rambeaut, a first responder rushing to the scene to help shut off the gas, also died in the blast.