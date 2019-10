4 men charged in 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old, Durham police say

Top left to right: Ortez Richardson and Ricky Barfield. Bottom left to right: Robert Pridgen and Troy Howard

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four men have been charged in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Zykari Rhone in Durham It happened on Nov. 16, 2018 in the 600 block of Dowd Street when a man was found shot on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m.18-year-old Zykari Rhone was pronounced dead at the scene.Ricky Barfield, 25, was arrested on Aug. 21 on charges of murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.Robert Pridgen Jr., 28, was arrested on Sept. 11 on charges of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation.Ortez Richardson, 25, was arrested on Oct. 11 on charges of murder, possession of a stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor larceny.Troy Howard, 18, was arrested on Oct. 18 charges of murder and failure to appear in court on an earlier felony drug charge.All four men were placed in Durham County Jail without bond.Investigators are trying to identify a fifth person involved.Durham police said the victim and men knew each other.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.