homicide investigation

4 men charged in 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four men have been charged in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Zykari Rhone in Durham

It happened on Nov. 16, 2018 in the 600 block of Dowd Street when a man was found shot on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m.

18-year-old Zykari Rhone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Top left to right: Ortez Richardson and Ricky Barfield. Bottom left to right: Robert Pridgen and Troy Howard



Ricky Barfield, 25, was arrested on Aug. 21 on charges of murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

Robert Pridgen Jr., 28, was arrested on Sept. 11 on charges of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Ortez Richardson, 25, was arrested on Oct. 11 on charges of murder, possession of a stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor larceny.

Troy Howard, 18, was arrested on Oct. 18 charges of murder and failure to appear in court on an earlier felony drug charge.

RELATED: Investigation underway after man found dead in Durham

All four men were placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

Investigators are trying to identify a fifth person involved.

Durham police said the victim and men knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
39-year-old man found dead in Smithfield home
Fiancee of security guard killed in Durham loses home in fire
Police offer reward for info in deadly Roxboro shooting and robbery
2 brothers found dead in Lumberton home, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in plane crash at Umstead Park near RDU
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Does Durham's Kress building have a haunted past?
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates Tracy neighborhood
Show More
Nestor's rains lead to slippery conditions, crashes throughout Triangle
'Friends' turkey episode turned into Halloween costume
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
More than 600 turtles rescued in trafficking ring, two men arrested
Scholarship through LGBT Center set up in Holly Springs teen's name
More TOP STORIES News