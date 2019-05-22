4 military scams you need to look out for

Memorial Day is just around the corner. It's a time to honor and remember those who died while serving our country, but it's also a time when scammers use the military to try and take advantage of others.

The scammers will impersonate someone in the military or a veteran to gain their victim's trust.

One of the tops scams to watch out for is the deployed soldier scam.

This is where the scammer posts an advertisement selling something like a car or big ticket item. The ad will state they are being deployed and need to sell it fast.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The scammer will ask for a shipping fee and claim they have shipped the car.

RELATED: Online car shopping scams you need to be aware of

Once they get their money, they will stop responding, and the buy won't get the item and will be out some cash.

Also, watch out for fake rental properties. The same gimmick happens here: the scammer lists a rental property for a great price and claim they are deployed. They then ask for first and last month's rent and said they will send out the key once payment is received.

After sending the money ... you guessed it: no key.

Next, watch out for scammers charging for military services that are free.

Scammers will pose as the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and offer services for a fee that are actually free.

Also, be on guard when it comes to high priced military loans. This is where they guarantee instant approval or no credit check, but this often comes with hidden fees and extremely high interest rates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimetroubleshootermilitaryscam
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham man becomes 3rd homicide victim in 3 days
Orange County teacher accused of threatening to shoot up school
Emerald Isle swimmer dies after being caught in rough water
'Oreo?': Ben Carson confuses common real estate term for cookie
Raleigh police chief rejects need for citizen-led review board
Florida teen with Down syndrome voted prom queen
Airbnb restrictions tighten in Raleigh
Show More
'Stop the Ban' rally in Raleigh draws large crowd of abortion rights supporters
RV suspect in custody after leading police on wild chase in California
5-year-old girl with deadly cancer gets early Christmas
North Raleigh neighbors on alert after man allegedly exposes himself
Proposal would increase tobacco-purchasing age from 18 to 21
More TOP STORIES News