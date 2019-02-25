4-month investigation ends with Raleigh child porn arrest

A multi-agency investigation that lasted four months ended with a Raleigh man behind bars.Stephan Ray Grimes, 44, faces six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshalls Service and Wake County Sheriff's Office joined forces to investigate Grimes in October 2018.While executing a search warrant at his home, investigators found pornographic images of children stored on Grimes' computer. The images were of children, which investigators estimated to be between the ages of 4 and 12, in sexually explicit situations.Investigators said Grimes admitted during the search of his home that he'd received images of child pornography.Grimes is being held under a $1 million bond.