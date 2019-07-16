4-month-old taken from Bladen County daycare found safe in Lumberton

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- The 4-month-old who was abducted from a Bladen County daycare Monday has been found safe, according to Lumberton Police Department.

Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from her Bladenboro daycare around 5 p.m. Monday by her mother, 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew.

Juanita did not have custodial rights to Lonnisha, who had recently been placed in a foster home.

Juanita Renee Askew



North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the 4-month-old was found with two adults near Lumberton. Those adults, Juanita and a male friend, are in custody.

Juanita is expected to face charges of child abduction; investigators have not said what, if any charges, her male friend will face.

First responders said Lonnisha did not appear to have any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abductionamber alertmissing childrennorth carolina news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected peeping Tom turns himself in to Wake County deputies
2 teens arrested, 2 wanted in shooting death of Henderson teen
Scam alert: Fake calls from the Social Security Administration
Durham breaks ground on affordable housing project
Budget stalemate persists in North Carolina over Medicaid expansion
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted photos of corpse
Show More
NASA takes a look back at Apollo 11's launch day
Insurance company bringing hundreds of jobs to Cary, Winston-Salem
Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
Durham father dies trying to rescue children off Wrightsville Beach
Mich. toddler with autism missing on family camping trip autism found alive
More TOP STORIES News