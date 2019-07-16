4-month-old taken from Bladen County daycare found safe in Lumberton

Juanita Renee Askew

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- The 4-month-old who was abducted from a Bladen County daycare Monday has been found safe, according to Lumberton Police Department.Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from her Bladenboro daycare around 5 p.m. Monday by her mother, 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew.Juanita did not have custodial rights to Lonnisha, who had recently been placed in a foster home.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the 4-month-old was found with two adults near Lumberton. Those adults, Juanita and a male friend, are in custody.Juanita is expected to face charges of child abduction; investigators have not said what, if any charges, her male friend will face.First responders said Lonnisha did not appear to have any injuries.