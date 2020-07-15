4-year-old, 8-year-old among eight people shot at Durham home

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 200 block of S. Benjamine Street shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. They found one adult and two children, ages 4 and 8, who had been shot. One of the children and one of the adults had critical injuries.
Five more adults who were shot arrived at local hospitals on their own.
Balloons still up on the front porch of a Durham home, where folks went from celebrating a birthday last night to running for their lives. Three people were shot - including two kids under the age of 8. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/WXHI0L28Hl— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 15, 2020
Also overnight, on Weaver Street, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition at the hospital. An adult was also shot.
The circumstances surrounding the shootings are unclear at this time.