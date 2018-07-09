Police: 4-year-old got gun out of mother's purse and shot himself at Myrtle Beach hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse. (WTVD)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The incident happened Saturday at Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Police said the child was playing without supervision when he found a .36-Caliber handgun in his mother's purse and accidentally shot himself in the head, WPDE reports.

The child was rushed to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment where he is in critical condition.

Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot
The child accidentally shot himself in the head, police said.


His parents, Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett, of Aberdeen, were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Both appeared in court Sunday afternoon for a bond hearing and were released from custody.

"We're good parents! We work, we both have jobs. I have two jobs. I was going back to school in August as his dad was, going back to school," said Odom in court.

Odom described herself and the father as good parents who both have jobs. She said she planned to go back to school in August.

The parents were in another room in their suite when the shooting happened, police said.

The couple is due back in court in September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild injuredshootingSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News